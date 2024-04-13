Metro rail resumes service after two-day closure

The metro rail resumed its service on Saturday after a two-day closure.

The service was suspended on Thursday on the occasion of Eid, and Friday was the weekly closure.

As the metro rail service resumed, commuters can expect the usual schedule to be reinstated.

The first train of the day departed from Uttara North Station bound for Motijheel Station at 7:10 am with the return journey commencing from Motijheel Station at 7.30am, headed back to Uttara North Station.

Earlier on Wednesday (April 10), Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited’s (DMTCL) Deputy Manager Nazmul Islam Bhuiyan told the media that there would be no extra hours of operations, which was extended for the last 15 days of Ramadan.