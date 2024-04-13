Three killed in Sylhet motorbike collision

Three youths were killed in a collision between two motorcycles at Jakiganj upazila in Sylhet district on Friday midnight.

The accident took place around 12am on Friday on the Jakiganj-Sylhet highway at Shahbag Muhidpur area in the upazila.

The deceased were identified as Adil Hossain, 20, son of Aftar Ali, Jakaria Ahmed, 21, son of Jamir Ali, and Milon Ahmed, son of Subhan Ali,– all were residents of Madarkhal village under Khalachhara union of the upazila.

Quoting locals, Jakiganj Police Station officer-in-charge Jabed Mahmud said two speeding motorbikes collided head-on with each other, leaving the trio critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to a nearby hospital where the on-duty doctor declared Adil and Jakaria dead upon arrival and referred Milon to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Milon then succumbed to his injuries around 3am on Saturday while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Legal actions have been taken in this regard, added the OC.