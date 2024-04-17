Historic Mujibnagar Day today

The historic Mujibnagar Day is being observed on Wednesday marking the formation of Bangladesh’s first government that led the War of Liberation in 1971.

The day began with hoisting the national flag and placing wreaths at Mujibnagar Liberation War Memorial in Meherpur.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of the historic Mujibnagar Day.

She paid homage by placing a wreath at Bangabandhu’s portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi, Dhaka.

After laying the wreath, the prime minister stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of independence.

Flanked by central leaders of Awami League, Sheikh Hasina, also the president of the party, placed another wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu on behalf of Awami League.

The government declared the day as a public holiday at Mujibnagar upazila in Meherpur district.

On the eve of the day, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages.

Different socio-cultural and political organisations are marking the day with elaborate programmes.

National dailies brought out special supplements while Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television, and private radio and television channels aired special programmes highlighting the significance of the day.

Similar programmes at district, upazila level, and Bangladesh embassies in different countries have been arranged to highlight the significance of the day.

Senior leaders of Awami League assembled at Baidyanathtala, a mango orchard, which was later named as Mujibnagar, in Meherpur district on April 17, 1971 to form the provisional government of independent Bangladesh in the absence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who was arrested and flown to Pakistan after Pakistan military had cracked down on the Bangalees on the night of March 25, 1971.

Bangabandhu was declared the first President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, while Vice-president Syed Nazrul Islam became the acting president in the absence of Bangabandhu.

Tajuddin Ahmad was appointed the first Prime Minister, while Khandoker Moshtaque Ahmed, M Mansur Ali and AHM Quamaruzzaman were named cabinet members.