2 killed in Sunamganj lightning

Two farmers were killed in a lightning strike at Derai upazila in Sunamganj district on Tuesday.

The deceased were Malek Nur, son of Ukil Ali of Madhurapur village, and Abdun Nur of Rasulpur village in the upazila.

Malek fell down on the land when a thunderbolt struck on him while working in haor area in the evening, said Emdad Chowdhury Mintu, a UP member of Bhatipara Union.

Later, he was taken to Sadar Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Abdun Nur died on the spot when a lightning hit him while returning to his home amid a storm in the evening, said Ekrar Hossain, chairman of Kulanja Union.