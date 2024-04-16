Faridpur bus-pickup van collision death toll rises to 14

The death toll from a collision between a bus and pickup van in Kanaipur area in Faridpur’s Sadar upazila rose to 14.

Of those, five of the deceased were the members of a same family, it was learnt. They are Farid Master of Faridpur’s Boalmari upazila and his daughter, his brother, brother’s wife and child.

According to local people, all the deceased were the passengers of the pickup van. Primarily assumed that they might have met the accident while returning Dhaka after spending Eid vacation with their dearest ones.

The deceased hailed from Chhotrakanda and Alfadanga villages in Faridpur’s Boalmari upazila.

Police and Fire Service members said the bus belonging to ‘Unique Paribahan’ was heading towards Magura from Faridpur. And the pickup was going to Dhaka with passengers after Eid.

Karimpur Highway Police Station OC Md Salauddin Chowdhury said 11 died on the spot and three others at Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

The hospital resident physician Asaduzzaman said one died on the way to the hospital among seven. Later, two succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.