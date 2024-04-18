Pradeep Kumar takes oath as PSC member

Rajshahi University’s Mass Communication and Journalism Department Professor Dr Pradeep Kumar Pandey has took an oath as new member of Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC).

Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan administered the oath around 11:30am on Thursday at Judges Lounge in Supreme Court.

Prof Pandey was appointed as a member of PSC on March 19.

He is currently serving as the administrator of the Public Relations Department of Rajshahi University. Before this, he served as the Chairman of the University’s Department of Mass Communication and Journalism.