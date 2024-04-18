Bottled soyabean price hiked, unpacked oil price lowered

Bottled soyabean oil price has been fixed at Tk 167 per litre raising by Tk 4, while the unpackaged soyabean oil price has been fixed at Tk 147 per litre lowering by Tk 2.

The newly fixed prices will be effective from Friday (April 19).

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu stated it while briefing media at his secretariat office in Dhaka on Thursday.

He said the Commerce Ministry took the decision at a meeting with Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association.

Earlier, the mill owners informed the Ministry of Commerce about their decision to raise the bottled soyabean oil price by Tk 10 a litre from Tuesday last. They informed the ministry about their decision writing a letter to the Commerce Secretary. However, State Minister Ahsanul Islam Titu said on that day that there was “no scope” of raising soyabean oil prices.

Before the month of Ramadan, one litre of bottled soyabean oil price was fixed at Tk 163 lowering by Tk 10, and 5 litre of bottled soyabean price was fixed at Tk 800.