Dr. Mazibur Rahman appointed as member of BAEC

Dr. Md. Mazibur Rahman has been appointed as a member (Biological Science) of the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC).

He is a prominent nuclear scientist who previously served as the Director of the International Affairs Division of the Commission and as the National Liaison Officer (NLO) to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). From 2017 to 2023, Dr. Rahman successfully served as the Project Director of the project titled “Establishment of Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) in eight Medical College Hospital Campuses of the Country”. Dr. Rahman holds a Ph.D. degree from the Catholic University of Leuven, Belgium, which he obtained in 2003.

He also completed post-doctoral research as an Alexander von Humboldt Foundation (AvH) Research Fellow at Friedrich-Schiller-University of Jena, Germany, in 2008. During his career, he has published more than 50 research articles in various highly-ranked local and foreign journals. Dr. Rahman has visited more than 20 countries, including USA, Panama, Belgium, Germany, Austria, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Russia, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and Thailand.

Dr. Rahman was born in 1966 in Panipara village, Chandina upazila, Cumilla district, in a noble Muslim family. He is married to a professor at Dhaka University, and they have a son and a daughter. He has also served as the elected President of the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Scientists Association for two consecutive terms (2014-2016 and 2016-2018), and has made significant contributions to the organization and its scientists.