Avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Its important that we stay cool in order to avoid heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Stay hydrated: Staying hydrated is key to maintaining a healthy body temperature, particularly during exercise. Drink plenty of fluids the day before and the day of physical activity. During exercise, keep a drink handy that contains salt, electrolytes, and small amounts of sugar, such as Gatorade or Powerade to replenish those substances you have lost while sweating.

Get used to the heat: If you spend most of your time in the air conditioning and suddenly try to run five miles outdoors, your body might not be ready for that kind of heat exposure. Its safer to gradually expose yourself to activity outside during the summer.

Maintain a healthy weight: People who are obese are at much greater risk for heat-related illnesses. Carrying excess weight can affect your bodys ability to regulate its temperature and cause you to retain more heat. Talk to your doctor if you need help managing your weight.

Wear appropriate clothing: Limit sun exposure when you e outside by wearing a wide-brimmed hat and light, loose-fitting clothing. Also consider bringing an umbrella, awning, or overhang to protect yourself from the sun.

Be extra careful if you e sick: Infections such as the flu can cause your body temperature to spike. If youve recently overcome an illness, be cautious about the amount of time you spend outside and spend exercising for a couple of weeks.

Use the buddy system: If you e older than 70, you e more susceptible to heat stroke due to underlying medical conditions that can affect their body temperature. If you live alone or can get around well, the risk is increased, especially if your air conditioner breaks. Use the buddy system-find a friend or relative who can help when the temperature rises.

Mind the temperature and time: Keep in mind the time of day youll be outside, as early mornings and late evenings are the coolest times of the day. And always check the heat index, or the combination of the temperature and humidity levels, on a mobile app or online. When you see heat indexes in the high 90s or above, be especially careful about the amount of time you spend outside.

Spending time in the sun is arguably the best part of summer. Make sure to use these tips to stay safe while doing so.