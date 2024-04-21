Rickshaw puller dies of heat stroke in Sylhet

Tragedy struck in Sylhet‍‍`s South Surma as a rickshaw puller fell victim to a heat stroke, succumbing to the sweltering temperatures on Sunday afternoon near the South Surma police box.

The identity of the deceased rickshaw driver remains unconfirmed at present.

Yardous Hasan, Officer-in-Charge of South Surma police station, reported that an unidentified rickshaw puller collapsed in front of the South Surma police box around 12 noon. Local residents rushed to his aid and transported him to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the attending physician.

OC Yardous Hasan further stated that the body of the deceased rickshaw puller has been transferred to the morgue at Osmani Medical College Hospital, with efforts underway to establish his identity.