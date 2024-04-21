MV Abdullah reaches outer anchorage of UAE port

The Bangladesh-flagged vessel MV Abdullah, which was freed by the Somali pirates on April 14, reached the outer anchorage of the Al Hamriyah Port in Dubai of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday afternoon.

Meherul Karim, chief executive officer (CEO) of KSRM Group and chief of SR Shipping, said reached the outer anchorage of the Port at 4:30pm (Bangladesh time) on Sunday.

He said the ship’s captain has already contacted the port’s authority seeking permission to berth at a jetty. A decision is expected by the evening whether the ship can berth at a jetty by next tide Sunday night or Monday morning.

Captain of the ship Mohammad Abdur Rashid said all the 23 crew are in good health. Of them, two sailors will return Bangladesh by air after reaching Dubai.

Other 21 sailors will return Bangladesh in the first week of May by the ship after unloading the coal.

Meanwhile, the ship was held hostage for around 32 days and got released reportedly after paying a huge amount of ransom.

However, KSRM officials, had refused to make any comment about the ransom issue.