Urged for closure of shopping malls, commercial establishments after 8pm

The power division has urged for the closure of shopping malls and commercial establishments after 8pm to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply amid the ongoing extreme heat.

Power Division of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources made the request in a message on Monday.

According to the power division, despite the unprecedented achievements in the power sector in the last 15 years, the demand for electricity has increased at an abnormal rate due to the ongoing crisis. The power division is working earnestly to provide uninterrupted electricity facilities to the customers.

Keeping the AC temperature at 25 degrees Celsius or above. Avoid hooking or illegal electrical connections to avoid accidents. Refrain from illegally charging the batteries of easybikes and motorised rickshaws, it urged.