Schools, madrasas to remain closed till May 2

Education Ministry will not file any appeal petition against the High Court order keeping primary and secondary schools and madrasas closed till May 2 (Thursday) amid the extreme heat.

Now, the schools and madrasas will remain closed till Thursday.

Md Abul Khayer, public relation officer of the ministry, confirmed this on Tuesday.

He said there is no opportunity to file the appeal as the top court remains closed.

Earlier on Monday, the HC directed the authorities concerned to keep primary and secondary schools, and madrasas closed till Thursday due to the ongoing heatwave sweeping across the country.