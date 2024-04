The expulsion order of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon from Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum has been revoked.

Central Office Secretary Ziaur Rahman confirmed the withdrawal decision on Tuesday (April 30).

He said the decision was taken as per the direction of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

Earlier, Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum relieved Barrister Khokon from vice-president’s post as he took the charges of president of the SCBA on April 20.