Milton Samaddar remanded

A Dhaka court on Thursday (May 2) placed Milton Samaddar, founder of ‘Child and Old Age Care’ at Mirpur in the capital, on a three-day remand in a case filed with Mirpur Police Station over issuing fake death certificates through fraud.

Dhaka’s Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain’s court passed the order after the hearing on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier, at around 3:15pm, the investigating officer of the case Mirpur zonal team of Detective Branch (DB) sub-inspector (SI) Kamal Hossain produced the accused in the court and pleaded to place the accused on a seven-day remand.

Meantime, Milton’s lawyers moved a bail petition for their client and sought to cancel the his remand. The state opposed the bail and moved for a remand hearing. After hearing both sides, the court placed Milton Samaddar on a three-day remand.

A team of DB detained Milton Samaddar at Mirpur in the capital on Wednesday. He was detained on Wednesday evening from Mirpur in the capital.

Then a case was filed against him for issuing fake death certificates through fraudulent practices.

On April 25, various fraud allegations against Milton Samaddar surfaced in a national daily.

It was reported that more than 16 mobile banking numbers and three bank accounts received about Tk 10,00,000 monthly.

Many people also donated directly to his institution. According to the allegations, he misused these funds.

Allegations include the illegal trade of human organs, specifically pointing to the cutting and selling of kidneys.

The revelations led to individuals speaking out and a flurry of discussions on social media, culminating in Samaddar’s detainment.

Milton Samaddar has also received three national awards for his humanitarian work.