State Minister Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury visited Bangladesh High Commission in London

Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, Minister of State for Expatriate Welfare and Foreign Employment visited the UK Bangladesh High Commission in London on Tuesday,

Saida Muna Tasnim, the High Commissioner welcomed him. Later, he visited the library in the new building of the Consular Service High Commission.

Deputy Minister Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury met the officials of all levels of the High Commission in the meeting.

Besides, he had a private meeting with High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasnim. Prime Minister Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury praised the work dynamics of the Bangladesh High Commission in assisting the expatriates with NID card, e-passport, birth registration and gave orders to run the consular service of the High Commission during the holiday time at the Bangladesh Welfare Association in Bricklane.

High Commissioner Muna Tasnim said the High Commission is going through its busiest period, highlighting the new buildings and activities purchased to enhance service quality.

Apart from this, he brought up the issue of Bangladesh air fares, harassment of passengers at the airport, lawsuits regarding the land of expatriates and investment, security, Bangabandhu Memorial Hall in London, strengthening of expatriate cell activities, formation of individuals and organizations of liberation war were discussed with the High Commission, the Prime Minister instructed expatriates to inform him of any problem.

At that time, Deputy High Commissioner Hazrat Ali, Minister of Press Ashiqun Nabi Chowdhury, Senior Vice President of United Kingdom Awami League Jalal Uddin, Organizational Secretary Abdul Ahad Chowdhury, Bricklane Mosque Chairman Hamidur Rahman Chowdhury, Robin Pal, Shah Shamim, Journalist Ahad Chowdhury Babu, Sarwar Kabir. , Moshiur Rahman Chowdhury Mithu, Mostafizur Rahman Liton, Journalist Kamrul I Russell, Miyad Ahmad and High Commission officials.