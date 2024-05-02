Fakhrul, wife leave Dhaka for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir along with his wife left Dhaka for Saudi Arabia on Thursday afternoon to perform Umrah.

He left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 3:20pm by a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines. His wife Rahat Ara Begum was accompanying him.

BNP Media Cell’s member Shayrul Kabir Khan confirmed it.

He said Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir sought blessings from the countrymen.

After performing the holy Umrah, the BNP secretary general will return to the country on May 8 next.