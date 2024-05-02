No experiment, Shanto wants series triumph

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said that they won’t make any experiment in the five-match series against Zimbabwe but want to win the series.

Apart from these five matches, Bangladesh will play three more T20 Internationals against hosts USA later this month. After that, they will play in the T20 World Cup to be held in West Indies and USA from June 1-29.

Bangladesh are keen to sort out their shortcomings and other technical issues in these eight matches before the World Cup.

At a pre-match press conference in Chattogram on Thursday, Shanto said, “While the World Cup preparation will be in our mind, at the same time, we want to win the series and that’s our first goal. Normally when a preparation goes on, teams make experiment but I think there is no need to make any experiment because the 15 players who were included in this team, are capable enough to beat this Zimbabwe. I think the series will give us the insights about our shortcomings and where to focus to rectify our mistakes.”

Bangladesh will face Zimbabwe in the first game of the series at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 6:00 pm on Friday.

Squads

Bangladesh: Litton Das(w), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Zimbabwe: Johnathan Campbell, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande(w), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Joylord Gumbie, Ainsley Ndlovu, Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett.