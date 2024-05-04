Mithila wins best actress award in Delhi

Tollywood movie ‘O Abhagi’ starring Rafiath Rashid Mithila was released at the beginning of last April. Anirban Chakraborty produced the movie based on Saratchandra Chatterjee’s ‘Abhagir Swarg’.

Mithila won the best actress award for her performance in this movie. The 14th Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival was recently held in Delhi, the capital of India. In the same film festival, Mithila won the best actress award for the movie ‘O Abhagi’.

Although Mithila could not attend the event organized in Delhi. Because she is currently in Bangladesh. However, the director and producer of the movie accepted the award instead. But Mithila is very happy to be honored with this award.

In a video message, Mithla said, “I am very happy to inform everyone that I have won the Best Actress Award at the 14th Dadasaheb Film Festival 2024 organized in Delhi. I got this award for acting in the movie ‘O Abhagi’. I would like to thank our director Anirban Chakraborty, producer Prabeer Bhowmik and our entire team for this.”

Incidentally, apart from Mithila, actors like RJ Sion, Devyani Chattopadhyay, RJ Jinia, Krishna Bandyopadhyay, Saurabh Halder acted in the movie ‘O Abhaagi’.