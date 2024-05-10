Final Gala Night helped 762nd Mayor Atiqul Hoque Appeal raise over £30,000 for charity. 

Bangla Mirror Desk :

MORE THAN £30,000 has been raised through events for Salisbury and Wilton Rotary, Salisbury Hospice Charity and Wilton Riding for The Disabled and chosen by Mayor of Salisbury 2023-2024 Cllr Atiqul Hoque at the start of his year.

The last event was organised by members of the charities and took place on Saturday night with a spectacular evening of dinner, comedy, a fundraising game, auctions and a raffle, concluding with a music treat at the Stones Hotel at High Post.

Michael Bell, President of the Rotary Club of Salisbury and Andy Rhind-Tutt, President of the Rotary Club of Wilton opened the night by thanking businesses and individuals who supported the event with raffle and auction prizes, those attending and wishing them all an enjoyable night. Alex Brown of Salisbury Hospice Charity and Jackie Worral Chair of Wilton RDA also added their words of thanks and said in particular how crucial fundraising is to enable them to deliver what they do best.

Highlights of the night included Adger Brown selling an auction item donated by Molly Cook of Hair Extension Cave for a bespoke wig for a person who may have lost their hair through chemotherapy or alopecia. The item didn’t reach its hoped for price of £1000, but instead saw twenty people stand up and pledge £100 each, doubling the amount to £2000

The band who closed out the night were put together by Steve Smith and comprised of musicians who together had worked with and supported The Pretenders, Paul McCartney, Roger Daltrey, Kenney Jones, Dire Straits, Mark Ronson, Norah Jones, Robert Plant and many many others.

Guests Mervyn Baggs and Chloe Farrent both supported the cause by bidding up to £300 to sing with the band.

At the end of the event, Andy announced the final figure raised as over £12,500, and that this meant that the total amount raised for the three charities had exceeded an incredible £30,000.00

The audience joined Andy in thanking the Mayor by way of a rapturous round of applause and a standing ovation.

Mayor statement.

Having lived and worked locally for many years Salisbury is very much my family’s home. I have been fortunate to serve many constituents since being elected in 2013. Last May I become the 762nd Mayor of Salisbury, and it has been an enormous privilege to serve all of the people in Salisbury in 2023/24.

I am indebted to the people of Salisbury, my wife, friends and so many well wishers. Special thanks go to The Very Reverend Nick Papadopulos, Dean of Salisbury, for being my Chaplain and to the Mayor’s Scouts, Council Staff, my local community.

Choosing the Salisbury and Wilton Rotary Clubs, Salisbury Hospice, and Wilton Riding for the Disabled as my charities has been enormously rewarding. I am honoured to be part of a great team who came together to support me and raise much needed funds. We have achieved this by raising more than £30,000 for the benefit of people in this locality.

Together we organised many other events including a visit from The Duchess of Edinburgh, a Multi-faith event in Salisbury Cathedral attended by more than 200 people, first ever Mayor recognition award, and an Older People’s Lunch which was supported and attended by dignitaries. Our twin town of Saintes hosted a special occasion and sent three delegates to meet the Duchess. My meeting with the Bangladesh Prime Minister is a very special memory too.

I am truly grateful for this wonderful opportunity which ended on Saturday 4th May when the team organised a hugely successful Charity Gala Night.