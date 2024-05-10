Liberation War organizer Tozammel Tony Huq MBE passes away.

Bangla Mirror Desk:

Tozammel Tony Haque MBE passed away last night. Innalillahi wa Innailaihi Rajiun.

He was a Senior community figure in Birmingham, one of the top organizers of Bangladesh’s great liberation war, joint convener of Sheikh Mujib Defense Fund, former ambassador.

Mr. Tony Haque played the role of one of the leading diaspora organizers in the great freedom struggle of Bangladesh in the United Kingdom. Later, he also played an important role in protecting the interests of education, science and culture in Bangladesh through his diplomatic wisdom at UNESCO. Mr. Haque was a respected figure among British-Bangladeshis. He was always devoted to the protection and welfare of any interest of the British-Bangladeshis including the people of Birmingham.

“In his death, the nation lost a great son and Bangladeshi brothers and sisters living in Bangladesh and UK, one of the expatriate organizers of our great liberation war and a much loved and trusted figure and leader of the community.

Late Tony Haque, the bearer of progressive and non-communal thought and values of the Great Liberation War, will be forever remembered in Bangladesh and among the Bangladeshi-British for his outstanding contribution as an expatriate organizer in the Great Liberation War.

Many people and organization expressed their grief and prayed for the peace of his departed soul.

Editor of Bangla Mirror Abdul Karim Goni expressed deep grief and condolences to the family members of eminent Senior community figure.