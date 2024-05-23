MP Anar murder: Special Indian police team to arrive today

A special team of Indian police is coming to Dhaka on Thursday (May 23) for investigation purpose in lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar murder.

They are scheduled to arrive today, DB police sources confirmed.

Both Bangladeshi and Indian police will share information in a meeting today (23 May), said an official close to the investigation.

However, it is yet to know how many members of the team will come to Dhaka.

Two cases have been filed–one in Bangladesh and another in Kolkata.

Mumtarin Ferdous Dorin, daughter of the slain lawmaker, filed the murder case at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station in the capital on Wednesday (May 22).

Bangladesh police have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of the lawmaker and they are now under the custody of Bangladesh police.

Kolkata police arrested two people in connection with the murder. However, police declined to disclose who were arrested and whether they were Bangladeshi or Indian nationals.

Anar went West Bengal of India for treatment on May 12. His blood-stained body was recovered from a flat of Sanjiva Garden at New Town in Bidhan Nagar of West Bengal on Wednesday (May 22).

A three-time MP from Jhenidah-4 constituency, Anwarul Azim Anar was the president of Kaliganj Upazila Awami League in Jhenidah district. He had to go into hiding a long time for political reasons.