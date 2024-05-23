Dr Yunus’s bail in labour law violation case extended again

A tribunal in Dhaka on Thursday extended the bail of Nobel Laureate economist Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus in a case filed for violation of labour law.

Yunus’s lawyer Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed this.

Around 11am, Dr Yunus went to Labour Appellate Tribunal and pleaded for his bail as his earlier bail ended today.

On April 16, tribunal Judge MA Awal granted Dr Yunus’s bail till May 23.

The three others accused in the case are: Grameen Telecom managing director Nazmul Islam, former managing director Ashraful Hasan, directors Md Shahjahan and Noorjahan Begum.

The Dhaka Third Labour Court on January 1 sentenced the four to six months’ of imprisonment, with a fine of Tk 25000 each, in the case.

The court also granted them conditional bail on the same day.

On September 9, 2021, Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) filed the case against Dr Yunus and three others alleging that they violated the labour law.

The court on June 6, 2023, framed charges against the four in the case.