Candidacy of Obaidul Quader’s brother upheld by Appellate Division

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the High Court that earlier ordered to accept the nomination paper of Shahadat Hossain, younger brother of Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader.

A seven-member Appellate Division bench led by senior Justice of the division M Enayetur

Rahim passed the order dismissing a writ filed by another chairman candidate Golam Sharif Chowdhury Pipul.

On May 5, Shahadat Hossain’s nomination paper was cancelled by the scrutiny committee due to alleged concealment of information regarding his income statement in the affidavit. Later, Shahadat made an appeal against the decision to Deputy Commissioner Dewan Mahbubur Rahman.

On May 9, the DC upheld the decision to cancel the nomination paper. Shahadat Hossain then filed a writ with the High Court challenging this decision.

The HC then ordered the concerned committee to accept his nomination papers on May 14.

Later, another candidate of the election Golam Sharif Chowdhury made an appeal with the Appellate Division against the HC order.

The elections will be held in Companiganj, Noakhali Sadar and Begumganj upazilas of Noakhali in the third phase on May 29.