Cyclone Remal: Payra, Mongla ports asked to hoist danger signal 7

Bangladesh Meteorological Department has asked to hoist danger signal no 7 for Mongla and Payra ports due to cyclonic storm Remal in the Bay of Bengal.

At the same time, Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar ports were advised to show danger signal no 6.

The Met Office published the forecast on its website on Saturday night.

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal turned into Cyclone Remal at 7:10 pm on Saturday, according to the Met office.

It is likely to intensify and move northwards further.

The cyclonic storm is likely to cross the Bangladesh coast as the highest category-1 severe cyclonic storm between Sunday midnight – between 11:00 pm on Sunday and 1:00 am on Monday – between Khepupara and Sagar Islands in West Bengal. The two points are around 400 km apart and the closer the landfall is to Sagar, the more Kolkata and West Bengal will be affected.

Besides, Satkhira, Khulna and Bagerhat districts are likely to be affected.

The sea will remain rough near the deep depression centre.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and the deep sea have been advised to take shelter immediately.

When the landfall will happen on Sunday night, cyclone Remal is expected to have a storm surge of up to 1.5 meters. That could inundate the low-lying areas in coastal Bangladesh and West Bengal.