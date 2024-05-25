Bangladesh, Japan hold 1st round of negotiations for EPA

The first round of negotiations for the Japan-Bangladesh Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) was held in Dhaka from May 19 to 23.

The meeting was attended by, on the Japanese side, Taketani Atsushi, Ambassador in charge of Economic Diplomacy, Deputy Director-General, Economic Affairs Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and representatives from other relevant ministries, said a press release issued by Japanese Embassy in Dhaka.

On the Bangladesh side, Dr Ahmad Munirus Saleheen, Chairman of Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission, and representatives from relevant ministries were present.

In this round of negotiation, both sides exchanged their views on the method of negotiations and on a broad range of areas such as trade in goods, rules of origin, customs procedures and trade facilitation, investment, electronic commerce and intellectual property.

Both sides decided to work on scheduling the dates of the second round of negotiations through diplomatic channels, said the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka.

On May 19, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori participated in the opening session of the negotiation with Bangladesh State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu, Commerce secretary Md Selim Uddin and Chairman of Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission and Chief negotiator of Bangladesh side Ahmad Munirus Saleheen.