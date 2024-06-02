Mild earthquake jolts parts of Bangladesh

A mild earthquake, originated in Myanmar, jolted a large part of the country, including Dhaka. Its magnitude was five on the Richter scale.

Meteorological Department said the earthquake occurred at 2:44 pm Bangladesh time on Sunday. Its center was 441 southeast of Dhaka in Myanmar’s Mawlaik area. ​​

According to India’s National Center for Seismology, the earthquake in Myanmar originated at a depth of 110 km. According to their information, the earthquake occurred at 2:14 PM local time in Myanmar.

The earthquake in Myanmar was felt in Rangamati and Khagrachhari as well. Besides, the earthquake was also felt in Dhaka, Cumilla and Cox’s Bazar.

However, no damage was immediately reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.6 occurred in the same area of ​​Myanmar. That earthquake was also felt across large areas of the country including Dhaka and Chattogram.

Strong earthquakes have occurred in this place in Myanmar at different times before.