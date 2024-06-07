Health & Wellbeing through Gardening Project Receives Funding from The National Lottery Community Fund

London, England, 6 May 2024 – The Health and Wellbeing through Gardening project, aimed at fostering mental wellbeing and community cohesion through sustainable gardening practices, has been awarded a grant from The National Lottery Community Fund. This initiative, set to commence in April, 2024, in Greater London, specifically targeting the Tower Hamlets and Newham areas, aims to address the disproportionate levels of social isolation, anxiety, and depression among the British-Bangladeshi community.

Funded by Awards for All, the project builds upon an existing gardening programme and endeavours to create sustainable, organic vegetable gardens in home spaces. Participants will engage in educational activities, including the creation of gardens on balconies, rooftop terraces, communal areas, and gardens, with an overarching goal of improving mental wellbeing and fostering community cohesion.

Nobab Uddin, Chairman, said; We’re thrilled to receive support from The National Lottery Community Fund for for our Health and Wellbeing through Gardening project

For more information about the Health and Wellbeing through Gardening project, please contact: Contact: ASM Masum, CEO,