Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-Ul-Azha on June 17

The holy Eid-ul-Azha, the second biggest religious festival of the Muslims, will be celebrated across the Bangladesh on June 17 as Zilhaj month moon was sighted.

The National Moon Sighting Committee announced the date at the meeting hall of the Islamic Foundation at Baitul Mukarram around 7.30 pm.

A meeting regarding moon sighting was presided over by the Minister of Religion Faridul Haq Khan on Friday (June 7).

In the meeting the minister said, today, 29th Zilqad 1445 Hijri, on Friday evening, the moon of the holy month of Zilhaj was sighted in the sky of Bangladesh.

The counting of the holy month of Zilhaj of 1445 Hijri will start tomorrow from June 8 (Saturday). As a result, Eid-Ul-Azha will be celebrated on June 27 (Monday) on 10th Zilhaj, the minister added.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has announced the sighting of Zilhaj moon with the last month of the Islamic calendar starting on Friday.

Eidul Azha will be observed on June 16.

The rituals of Haj will commence on June 14 with the Day of Arafat on June 15.