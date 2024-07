Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan said on Thursday that the court’s door is always open for the quota protesters.

“Why do they talk about the executive department? Any decision of the executive department can be challenged in court,” the chief justice this to the agitating students.

He said these to senior lawyers and leaders of the Supreme Court during hearing of a case at the Appellate Division on Thursday.

“The agitators can present their demands through lawyers. We will hear it seriously.”