Hasina’s dictatorship destroys every institution: Dr Yunus tells diplomats

Interim Government Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Sunday said former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s dictatorship has destroyed every institution of the country in the effort to stay in power.

The judiciary has been broken, he said while briefing diplomats stationed in Dhaka, reports UNB.

The Chief Adviser said he has taken up the responsibility at the request of the students. He paid deep respect to those who made supreme sacrifices in the recent student movement.

The briefing began at InterContinental hotel at around 1pm.

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam will brief the media soon.

This was the first briefing by the Chief Adviser to diplomats stationed in Dhaka since the interim government’s inception.