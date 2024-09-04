India, South Africa remain unconquered

Bangladesh did an amazing job to secure their first ever Test series victory over Pakistan by sweeping the two-match series, which made their Test record modest to some extent.

After beating Pakistan, India and South Africa remain only the two teams, against whom Bangladesh are yet to register any victory in Test cricket. Bangladesh so far played 13 Tests against India, drew two and lost 11 while they drew two and lost 12 against South Africa in 14 meetings.

Bangladesh went to Pakistan with a dismal record, losing 12 and drawing one in 13 Tests but they were able to turn the tide this time. Next they will take on India and expectation is high on them to break the win-jinx against the closed-door neighbouring country.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto also said the series victory over Pakistan will give them a confidence to beat India. Bangladesh which will return home Wednesday in two groups from Pakistan, will have a week-long rest before leaving the country for India on 12 September.

Bangladesh in Test cricket

Total Tests: 144

Bangladesh won: 21

Drawn: 18

Lost: 105

Number of Test series: 74

Bangladesh won: 9

Drawn: 10