Advisory Council approves draft of Interim Government Ordinance, 2024

The advisory council has given the final approval in principle to the draft of the Interim Government Ordinance, 2024.

This approval was given during a meeting of the Advisory Council held on Thursday, presided over by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, said a press release.

According to the press release from the Cabinet Division, widespread protests erupted across the country in response to the severe repression and genocide carried out by the Awami League government during the anti-discrimination student movement. These protests brought together students and citizens from various political backgrounds, reports UNB.

At one stage of the movement, the unified student and public uprising called for the resignation of the government. As a result, the then-Prime Minister resigned and left the country on August 5, submitting her resignation to the President. The following day, August 6, the President dissolved the 12th National Parliament.

The press release further stated that in light of the emerging situation, to address the constitutional crisis, protect public interest and national security, maintain the functioning of the economy, and ensure the continuation of executive governance, the President sought the opinion of the Supreme Court under Article 106 of the Constitution of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

Exercising its advisory jurisdiction under Article 106, the Appellate Division of the Bangladesh Supreme Court provided its opinion on August 8 through Special Reference No. 01-2024, stating that, “To fill the constitutional vacuum, the President may, in case of emergency, appoint a Chief Adviser and other Advisers to carry out the executive functions of the state as an interim measure. The President may administer oaths to the appointed Chief Adviser and other Advisers.”

Furthermore, the statement mentioned that, considering the existing situation, the interim government was formed on August 8 based on the doctrine of necessity, reflecting the sincere will and desire of the people at all levels to resolve the constitutional crisis. The interim government was established based on the proposals of the representatives of the student-public coalition and to fulfill the reform aspirations of the state.

The draft of the Interim Government Ordinance, 2024, was prepared to regulate the powers and responsibilities of the interim government, the rank and privileges of the Chief Adviser and Advisers, their resignation, and other related matters. The Advisory Council has given its final approval to the draft of the ‘Interim Government Ordinance, 2024.’