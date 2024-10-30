2 held over rape under pretense of marriage in Moulvibazar

Two individuals were arrested by police reportedly over raping a 20-year-old woman under the pretense of marriage at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Wednesday.

The arrests were made early Wednesday in Rautgaon union area of the upazila.

The arrested individuals are Mohammad Soyeb Islam Tanin, 23, from Lalpur village in the same union, and Mohammad Nijam Uddin Jayed, 22, from the same locality.

According to case statement and police sources, the victim and Tanin developed a romantic relationship two months ago. During their communication, on October 27, Tanin took the victim to Jayed’s rented house. There, he allegedly raped her under the guise of marriage. Later, the victim informed her family about the incident and attempted to contact Tanin’s family.

However, both Tanin and his family refused to agree to the marriage, leading the victim to file a case against Tanin on October 29 under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act. Jayed was also named as a co-accused in the case.

Subsequently, sub-inspector Habibur Rahman and his team conducted an operation and arrested both suspects.

Kulaura Police Station officer-in-charge Mohammad Golam Apchar said that the arrested individuals were sent to jail through a court on Wednesday afternoon.