Snakehead Fish (Shol Machh) and Gourd Curry

Ingredients:

v 4-5 pieces of Snakehead fish (Shol mach)

v ½ tsp turmeric powder

v ½ tsp salt

v 2-3 tbsp mustard oil (for frying)

v 2-3 tbsp mustard oil (or any preferred oil)

v 1 medium onion (finely chopped)

v 2 garlic cloves (minced)

v 1-inch ginger (grated)

v 2 tomatoes (chopped)

v 2-3 green chilies (slit)

v 1 medium-sized gourd (lauki), peeled and cut into cubes

v ½ tsp turmeric powder

v 1 tsp cumin powder

v ½ tsp coriander powder

v 1 tsp red chili powder (adjust to taste)

v Salt to taste

v 2-3 cups water

v Fresh coriander leaves (for garnish)

Method:

1. Rub the fish pieces with salt and turmeric powder. Heat mustard oil in a pan until it begins to smoke lightly. Fry the fish pieces on medium heat until golden brown on both sides. Remove and set, In the same pan, heat more mustard oil if needed.

2. Add the chopped onions and sauté until golden brown. Add garlic, ginger, and green chilies. Sauté for 2-3 minutes until fragrant.

3. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until soft and oil starts separating. Mix in turmeric, cumin, coriander, and chili powders. Stir for a minute.

4. Add the gourd cubes and sauté for 5-7 minutes until they soften slightly. Season with salt and mix well. Pour in 2-3 cups of water and bring the curry to a boil. Cover and simmer on low heat for 15-20 minutes, or until the gourd is tender.

5. Gently place the fried fish pieces into the curry. Simmer for another 5-7 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together.

6. Adjust the salt and spice levels as needed.

7. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot with steamed rice.