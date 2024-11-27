US Embassy Dhaka inaugurates new American Corner in Sylhet

The US Embassy in Bangladesh inaugurated the new location of its American Corner in Sylhet Wednesday.

This joint partnership between the US Embassy and local Bangladeshi partners is designed to promote interaction among local communities and the United States, strengthen people-to-people connections, and deepen the partnership between the United States and Bangladesh.

American Spaces programming showcases the breadth and depth of American values, ideals, culture, and perspectives on a variety of themes, BSS reports.

The inauguration of this American Corner showcases the strong partnership between the US Embassy and local partners in Bangladesh, emphasizing their joint dedication to improving education and promoting cultural exchange.

The newly opened American Corner in Sylhet aims to serve as a valuable resource for people looking to learn and make a positive difference in their communities and learn about American culture and values.

Bangladeshi and American government officials, U.S. government exchange program alumni, educators, students, and members of the local business and artistic community gathered to celebrate the unveiling of this vibrant American space for learning and exploration.

“I am proud to announce the inauguration of the American Corner Sylhet, a hub that will expand access to U.S. educational and cultural resources and create lasting opportunities for students and faculty to engage in meaningful, cross-cultural experiences,” the Public Affairs Counselor from the U.S. Embassy noted at the opening in Sylhet.

“This American Space will strengthen our connections with local youth, academics, and young leaders dedicated to giving back to their community,” he noted.

American Corners are part of a global network of partner-run cultural and information centers run through partnerships with local institutions that are devoted to providing free, and open access to information resources; promoting study opportunities and scholarship programs in America.

It is also supporting English language teachers and learners; connecting with alumni of U.S. exchange programs; hosting programs that foster cultural understanding between the United States and Bangladesh; and empowering young leaders with the skills they need to address local and global challenges of common interest.