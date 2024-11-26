BJP seeks release of Chinmoy, warns of border blockade

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal of India has demanded the release of Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote spokesperson Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, who was arrested in Bangladesh.

West Bengal state’s opposition leader, Suvendu Adhikari, came up with the statement after attending an event with BJP lawmakers on Monday.

Expressing concern over the arrest, Suvendu said, “We demand his unconditional release.”

The BJP leader said they will hold protests in front of the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata condemning the arrest.

He also threatened to block the Bangladesh-India border with flags if Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari is not released.

Suvendu Adhikari demanded the release of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari in a post on his verified Facebook account.

Earlier on Monday, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was arrested from the airport area in the capital Dhaka.