Chief Adviser, Timor-Leste president pay homage to war heroes

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta placed wreaths at the Jatiya Smritisoudho to honour the country’s Freedom Fighters to mark the Victory Day celebrations on Monday.

Chief Adviser Dr Yunus will address the nation at 10AM, marking Victory Day, said his Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder.

The address will be aired live on Bangladesh Television and BTV World.

Dr Yunus said Victory Day is not only a source of pride but also an “oath day.”

“The oath is to remain united, protect the sovereignty of the country, and uphold the spirit of the Liberation War,” he said in a message on the occasion of Victory Day, reports UNB.

Dr Yunus remembered the brave martyrs of the freedom struggle with respect and honoured their sacrifices.

“We promise to work together to build a developed, prosperous, and well-governed Bangladesh by the interim government formed through the mass uprising of the students, workers, and people,” he said.

Dr Yunus said they are determined to further develop and strengthen the country and enjoy the full benefits of freedom.

“Today is 16th December, Victory Day. This day is a glorious and memorable day in Bangladesh’s history,” he said.

On December 16, 1971, Dr Yunus said, Bangladesh gained the taste of freedom and identity as a nation through the victory in the War of Independence.

“We got our desired freedom in exchange for the blood and sacrifice of millions of martyrs,” he said, adding, “I wish Victory Day 2024 a great success.”