Nation celebrating Victory Day in new Bangladesh

The nation is celebrating the great Victory Day on Monday anew marking the emergence of sovereign Bangladesh on December 16, 1971 after nine months of bloody War of Liberation and with the ouster of Sheikh Hasina’s fascist regime on August 5, 2024.

Sheikh Hasina, whose demon rule lasted over 15 years, was driven out by a vast display of people power on the streets of the capital Dhaka and fled to India as her government had been facing an angry political backlash for continuous persecution on dissidents.

This year, the nation is observing the day with a new vigor and zeal as Bangladesh began again after topple of the tyrant government as most of the countrymen were calling it a “second liberation,” half a century after independence.

Marking the day, President Mohammed Shahabuddin paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War at the National Memorial 6.34AM.

After that, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta placed wreaths at the Jatiya Smritisoudho.

To depose the dictator, hundreds of student-people sacrificed their lives, over 700 people lost their eye sights, many lost their organs, at least 24,000 people sustained bullet wounds, a large number of people had to fall prey to enforced disappearances while many wounded people are still in agony in hospital beds and many are in life-and-death situation.

The nation would take a renewed pledge to translate into reality the hopes and aspirations of the War of Liberation and the dreams of the martyrs who made supreme sacrifices to liberate their beloved motherland from the Pakistani occupation forces in 1971 and this year from the clutches of Hasina’s autocratic rule.

Tens of thousands of people belonging to different social groups and political, cultural, professional and academic organizations and institutions are expected to throng the National Monument at Savar to pay homage to the heroes who embraced martyrdom to liberate the nation.

The national flag is hoisted atop government, semi-government and private offices and autonomous bodies across the country.

The victory day’s programmes will be featured by discussion meetings and milad and doa mahfils.

The day is a public holiday.