$280 billion siphoned off in 15 years: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that $16 billion is smuggled abroad annually during the tenure of the previous government, amounting to an estimated $280 billion over 15 years.

He made the remarks on Friday (January 3) while addressing the Golden Jubilee and Honorary Award Ceremony of the Economics Department at Dinajpur Government College.

Mirza Fakhrul criticized the lack of voting rights for citizens during the last three government terms, questioning the state of democracy in Bangladesh. “The current generation has been deprived of their voting rights. What kind of democracy is this, where people haven’t been able to vote even once in five years?” he said.

He also lamented the political conflicts that have hindered the development of democratic institutions in the country. “We talk about democracy but fail to practice it. Negative thinking and mutual conflicts among political parties will not take us forward,” he added.

The BNP Secretary General accused the government of undermining democracy, stating, “Over the past three terms, fascism has seized power, creating fear among the populace and oppressing people while looting the nation’s resources. The current generation doesn’t even know what voting is—it’s a tragic situation.”

The event was chaired by Professor Zaheda Parveen, acting head of the Economics Department. Other notable attendees included Professor AKM Al Abdullah, Principal of the college; Mofazzal Hossain Dulal, District BNP President; retired Principal ANM Golam Rabbani of Thakurgaon Government College; former Principal Taslim Uddin of Jessore MM College; and former Principal Aminul Haque of Dinajpur KBM College.