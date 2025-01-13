India summons Bangladesh envoy over border tensions

India summoned Bangladesh’s Acting High Commissioner, Md. Nural Islam, in New Delhi on Monday to address escalating tensions over border issues.

The move follows Bangladesh summoning Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma a day earlier to express deep concern regarding recent activities by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along the shared border.

On Sunday, Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary Md. Jashim Uddin called on the Indian government to advise its border authorities to refrain from actions that could provoke tensions. He particularly highlighted unauthorized attempts by the BSF to construct barbed wire fencing, which he said had caused disturbances and undermined bilateral cooperation.

“We have an understanding regarding border fencing for security. Our two border enforcement agencies, the BSF and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), are in communication on these matters,” Verma said after his meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka.

He emphasized India’s commitment to maintaining a crime-free border and combating smuggling and trafficking through mutual cooperation.

Bangladesh expressed hope that the upcoming Director General-level talks between the BSF and BGB would address these issues comprehensively. The Foreign Secretary stressed that resolving disputes through dialogue is critical to preserving the spirit of cooperation and friendly relations between the two nations.

The India-Bangladesh border, stretching over 4,000 kilometers, has long been a sensitive area, with recurring incidents related to security, smuggling, and unauthorized crossings. While both nations aim to maintain peace and cooperation, tensions over border management continue to challenge their relationship.