Indian national held for intrusion in Moulvibazar

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have detained an Indian national from Juri upazila in Moulvibazar district on Monday, for illegally enter into Bangladesh.

The arrested is identified as Mohammad Rahul Uddin, from Bhagyapur village no 5 under Dharmanagar Police Station Jurisdiction in Tripura, India.

Being tipped-off a BGB team raided the residence of a Bangladeshi citizen approximately 100 yards inside Bangladesh’s territory near border pillar 1819/12-S and arrested Rahul. However, the house owner managed to flee the scene upon noticing the BGB’s presence, said a BGB source.

“Alongside the intrusion, Rahul was also involved in smuggling and human trafficking,” said the BGG source.

Confirming the incident 52th Biyanibazar Battalion Commander Lieutenant Colonel Mehedi Hasan stated that a case has been filed against him.