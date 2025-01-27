Modi greets CA Yunus on occasion of New Year-2025

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended warm New Year greetings to Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus, as 2025 begins.

“Best wishes for the New Year,” Modi conveyed in a message to Prof Yunus, which was confirmed by Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder earlier today (January 27). The greeting reportedly arrived through diplomatic channels.

Modi previously congratulated Professor Yunus on August 8, 2024, upon his appointment as the Chief Adviser to Bangladesh’s interim government. In that message, the Indian premier expressed India’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Bangladesh to achieve the shared goals of peace, security, and development.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina remains in India following her ouster on August 5, 2024, during a mass uprising. Reports suggest that India has recently extended her visa.

On December 23, 2024, Chief Adviser Yunus officially sought Sheikh Hasina’s extradition through a note verbale addressed to India’s Ministry of External Affairs, signaling a new chapter in the evolving political dynamics between the two neighboring nations.