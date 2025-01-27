Govt urges Canada to expedite visa processing for Bangladeshi nationals

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain has urged Canada to expedite visa processing for Bangladeshi nationals, with a particular focus on students.

The issues were discussed when newly-appointed High Commissioner of Canada to Bangladesh Ajit Singh paid a courtesy call on him at the foreign ministry on Monday, said a press release.

During the meeting, they had elaborate discussions on key issues, including agricultural cooperation, trade and investment, the financial sector and the Rohingya crisis.

The Foreign Adviser mentioned the daunting challenges faced by Bangladesh in hosting around 1.3 million Rohingyas and sought international cooperation, including Canada’s strong support for their sustainable repatriation to Myanmar.

The High Commissioner noted these concerns and assured maximum support in addressing these issues.

Both reaffirmed to further strengthen the existing excellent bilateral relationship between the two countries, especially in the fields of trade, investment, agriculture, capacity building, skill development, technical assistance and people-to-people contact, the release added.

The Foreign Adviser assured the High Commissioner of extending full support from the government of Bangladesh during his tenure to strengthen the Bangladesh-Canada partnership.