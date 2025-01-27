7 college students welcome separation, issue ultimatum over unmet demands

Students of the seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University (DU) have lauded the decision to revoke their affiliation with DU but expressed dissatisfaction over the authorities’ failure to address their remaining five demands.

However, the aggrieved students have issued a 24-hour ultimatum, warning of escalated protests, including the siege of New Market Police Station and a blockade of DU buses on routes passing the seven colleges.

The announcement came during a press conference on Monday (January 27) at the Shahid Minar premises of Dhaka College, following discussions with the college principal and faculty members.

Speaking on behalf of the protesting students, Dhaka College student Moinur Islam said, “We have been conducting a peaceful movement. None of our students crossed the boundary of the DU’s Freedom and Democracy Arch. However, DU students launched an armed attack on us, which we strongly condemn. We had earlier presented six demands in a peaceful press conference, including revoking DU’s affiliation. We appreciate that this demand has been acknowledged by the authorities.”

Moinur highlighted that the remaining five demands remain unaddressed. “One of our demands is an apology from DU authorities for derogatory remarks and inappropriate gestures made by DU students toward female students from Eden and Begum Badrunnesa colleges. Another demand is the removal of officers, including the assistant commissioner and officer-in-charge of New Market Police Station, for their brutal assault on our student Rakib with intent to kill. They must face departmental actions within 24 hours.”

He further stated, “We hold the DU Pro-Vice Chancellor responsible for the confrontational situation between DU and seven-college students. We demand his resignation within 24 hours. If our demands are not met, we will lay siege to New Market Police Station and block DU buses from using roads in front of our colleges. However, we hope for a peaceful resolution through dialogue with the authorities. We do not seek conflict with DU students. Our protests are against administrative issues, not against individuals.”

The students reiterated their commitment to peaceful demonstrations and urged the authorities to intervene promptly to resolve the matter.