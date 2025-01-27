Tk 812cr embezzlement: Tarique Siddique, 18 others sued

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Monday filed four cases against 19 people including Tarique Ahmed Siddique, former military adviser to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, on charge of embezzling Tk812 crore from four development projects at three airports.

ACC Director General Md Akhter Hossain disclosed the information to journalists at a briefing held at its headquarters on Monday. He said the cases were filed under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947.

Other accused in the cases included, Mohibul Haque, former senior secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism; Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, former chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), Janendranath Sarkar, former joint secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism; Abdul Malek, former chief engineer of CAAB; Habibur Rahman, former superintendent engineer of CAAB.

The ACC DG said they are facing charges over embezzling money from the development projects of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Sylhet Osmani International Airport, and Cox’s Bazar Airport.

According to the case statements, around Tk 200 crore was misappropriated during the construction of a radar under the “Installation of RADAR with CNS-ATM (Communication, Navigation, and Surveillance-Air Traffic Management)” project at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. Another Tk 250 crore was embezzled from the third terminal expansion project of the same airport.

Besides, Tk 212 crore was allegedly embezzled from the expansion project of Osmani International Airport in Sylhet, and Tk 150 crore from the terminal construction and runway development project at Cox’s Bazar International Airport.