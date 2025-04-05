Bangladesh exemplifies secular harmony: Home Adviser

Home Adviser Lieutenant General Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (Retd.) has reaffirmed Bangladesh’s commitment to secularism, highlighting the country’s unique example of religious harmony where people of all faiths coexist peacefully.

“Bangladesh has always practiced secularism, and there’s no other place quite like it. Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, and Christians live together here in unity,” the adviser told journalists on Saturday after inspecting preparations for the Maha Ashtami Snan festival at Langalbandh in Narayanganj.

The annual Hindu ritual draws hundreds of devotees from across Bangladesh and neighboring countries, who gather to take a holy dip in the Brahmaputra River.

During his visit, Jahangir urged officials to improve the festival’s arrangements, ensuring a more vibrant and respectful celebration in the years ahead.

In response to questions from the media, he reiterated, “There are no divisions among the people of different religions. We are all Bangladeshis first.”

Commenting on the status of Langalbandh as a tourist destination, he confirmed that the Deputy Commissioner of Narayanganj, in coordination with the Ministry of Tourism, has already declared the site a tourist spot. However, he emphasized that the area’s religious significance and sanctity must be preserved.

The Home Adviser also addressed concerns over media reporting, urging both local and international outlets to maintain integrity. “Report our flaws if you must—but don’t spread falsehoods. Some media houses are driven by profit, but misinformation damages our society.”

Senior civil and military officials were present at the briefing, underscoring the importance of the event and the government’s ongoing commitment to religious inclusivity and cultural respect.