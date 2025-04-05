Mobile court fines 14 vehicles in Sunamganj

A mobile court on Saturday fined Taka 14, 900 to 14 vehicles for different irregularities in Iqbal Nagar area on the Sunamganj-Sylhet road in Sunamganj.

The fine was imposed during a raid for safe and peaceful travelling of home-bound passengers after celebrating holy Eid-ul-Fitr.

Assistant Commissioner of the district Robiur Rayhan led the mobile court while Motor Vehicle Inspector of Sunamganj BRTA Shafiqul Islam and a team of police officials of Sadar Police Station accompanied him during the drive.

Robiur Rayhan fined those vehicles under the Road Transport Act-2018.