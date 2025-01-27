BNP, Islami Andolon agree on quick and credible polls among 10 points

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that his party and Islami Andolon Bangladesh (IAB) have agreed on 10-point, including holding a credible national election in a short time after completing necessary ‘minimum’ reforms.

Mirza Fakhrul shared the information after holding a two-hour meeting with the IAB Ameer Syed Md Rezaul Karim at the IAB’s central office in Purana Paltan area of the capital on Monday.

Earlier, Fakhrul along with BNP Vice Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu went to the IAB office around 12:05PM for the meeting where IAB Senior Presidium Member Principal Syed Mosaddek Billah Al Madani, Secretary General Principal Maulana Yunus Ahmad, Presidium Member Professor Ashraf Ali Akon, Senior Joint Secretary General Maulana Gazi Ataur Rahman and Joint Secretary General Maulana Imtiaz Alam were also present.

Meanwhile, IAB Ameer said the two parties also agreed not to take any decision that contradicts Islamic Sharia, and that no one will make any statements against Islam. They discussed matters related to politics, the country’s situation, and humanity, he added.

The other decisions, include building national unity to form an independent, sovereign, and sustainable state, bringing corrupt individuals, terrorists, murderers, and money launderers to justice and ensuring exemplary punishment to them, fostering national unity to protect all human rights, including voting rights, controlling the rise in commodity prices, restoring law and order, and promptly removing remaining associates of Awami fascism from the administration.

Earlier, on January 21, Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman and IAB Ameer Syed Md Rezaul Karim had a meeting at the Charmonai Darbar Sharif in Barishal.