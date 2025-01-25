350 students take part in Nepal Embassy’s art competition

Around 350 students from 91 schools in Dhaka have taken part in an art competition on beauties of Nepal at Central Shaheed Minar here.

Nepal embassy in Dhaka in collaboration with the Bangladesh-Nepal Friendship Society organised the ‘Painting Competition’ under the theme “Nepal Through My Eyes” on Friday, a press release said here today.

The objective of the initiative is to provide a platform for participating students to creatively express their unique perspectives on Nepal through their artworks while celebrating the bonds of friendship between Dhaka and Kathmandu, reports BSS.

When inaugurating the Competition, Nepal Ambassador to Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari encouraged the students to bring their ideas of Nepal to life on canvas through their unique artistic expressions.

Underscoring that art serves as a powerful medium to foster cross-cultural understanding and bring societies together, he urged the young artists to continue unleashing their potential.

President of Bangladesh-Nepal Friendship Society Mr. Moshiur Ahmed welcomed the participants of the competition.

The participants were categorized into two age groups: 6-10 years and 11-16 years.

Four winners as well as 10 best artworks from each category will be selected by an eminent panel of judges.

A separate prize distribution ceremony will be organised later to felicitate the winners and selected participants.